Grants awarded for restoration of historic buildings and shop fronts in Penicuik

Restoration work on 2/3 The Square will start on March 14 and is due for completion by the end of September.

Part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project, the latest round of funding also includes grants to improve some shop fronts, as part of a bid to help boost the town’s economic viability. Five properties are set to benefit from funding totalling £357,508. The total cost of the improvement work is £766,486.

One of the projects will see the restoration of 2/3 The Square, an old auto parts building that has been partly demolished due to its poor structural condition. The restoration scheme will involve rebuilding work to create a retail unit on the ground floor with two flats above.

A grant has also been awarded to 19-20 The Square, a two storey traditional building fronting the green. The ground floor was originally the old Buttercup Dairy and some elements of the original shop front remain. Works will involve stone repairs to the front and gable of the building, new timber sash and case windows on the first floor, and a new shop front that will restore many of the original features.

Restoration work on 19-20 The Square is now underway and will be completed by early May.

Other properties to benefit from funding are the single and two-storey shops at 25, 27 and 28 The Square. The improvement scheme will provide new traditional timber frontages similar to the originals, helping to unite the buildings and transform this part of the town.

Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities said: “The restoration and improvement work to these key buildings in Penicuik represents a significant investment, aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of the town centre and improving its economic viability.

“The work will help retain and improve retail activity and will safeguard these historic buildings for the future. The restoration of 2/3 The Square is particularly important, as it has remained an eyesore for too long.

"Along with many others, I am very pleased that this is now being tackled.”

The improvement work on the shops at 25-28 The Square will start on 22 May, and is scheduled for completion by 22 September 2022.

