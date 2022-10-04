Grassroots women's football teams recycling initiative launched in Bonnyrigg

Pictured left to right: Jim Wilson, Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football,Trisha Sime, Community Development Manager Lorna Slater, Scottish Government Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Danielle Manson, Bonnyrigg Rose left back and Johnathan Brown, Bonnyrigg Rose Football Development manager.

Kicking off Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week, the new initiative was launched at Bonnyrigg Rose, who play in the Biffa SWFL Central/South East. Under the plans Biffa will provide recycling infrastructure throughout the league, the Biffa SWFL North/East and the Biffa SWFL West/South West, and support clubs towards the introduction of Scotland’s world-leading Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Scottish Government Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater and Scottish Women’s Football CEO Aileen Campbell joined Vicky Ernst from Biffa, to launch the scheme in Bonnyrigg.

Vicky Ernst said: “Biffa is proud to support Scottish Women’s Football’s regional grassroots league the SWFL, and we recognise that the clubs that play in these exciting leagues play a big role in their communities. That’s why we want to support them to be active in encouraging encourage communities to play an active role in growing recycling capacity and making the DRS a success, both of which we are committed to.”

Aileen Campbell said: “Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week this year is focused on visibility and partnerships, and we are proud to have a great partnership with Biffa who recognise the importance of the grassroots game when it comes to providing girls with opportunities and supporting communities. These clubs deserve the recognition and the support to play a positive role in their communities.”

Jim Wilson from Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the first club to benefit from this support. Bonnyrigg Rose Ladies play a huge part in our Community Club leading by example to our younger girls age groups. This initiative means we can also lead by example when it comes to recycling and circular economy too.”