Great British Bake Off 2023: Edinburgh bakers show off their best cakes as GBBO returns to Channel 4

The people of Edinburgh have shared some pretty impressive cakes and bakes as Bake Off returns to our screens on 26th September 2023
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

The Great British Bake Off is rumoured to return to screens on September 12 with a fresh crop of amateur bakers ready to compete.

12 bakers will battle it out in the tent over 10 weeks to prove who is the very best and gain the title Star Baker.To celebrate the return of the show we asked our readers to show us their very best home bakes and we think they are GBBO worthy – click through this article to check out the delicious cakes and wonderful pastries made by our readers.

Alice Patricia Kirsanow said: "At A Slice Of Sweetness I've made many cakes over the years but if I can choose one this is my favourite."

1. Alice Patricia Kirsanow

Alice Patricia Kirsanow said: "At A Slice Of Sweetness I've made many cakes over the years but if I can choose one this is my favourite." Photo: Alice Patricia Kirsanow

YU Wong said: "Raspberry mousse cheese cake for my daughter's 8th year old birthday."

2. YU Wong

YU Wong said: "Raspberry mousse cheese cake for my daughter's 8th year old birthday." Photo: YU Wong

Colin Lochhead said: "My homemade Empire Biscuits, made yesterday."

3. Colin Lochhead

Colin Lochhead said: "My homemade Empire Biscuits, made yesterday." Photo: Colin Lochhead

Delicious looking lemon biscuits from Hattie Hammersmith.

4. Hattie Hammersmith

Delicious looking lemon biscuits from Hattie Hammersmith. Photo: Hattie Hammersmith

