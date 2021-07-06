Green-fingered volunteers embark on eco-friendly project at Rosslyn Bowling Club

The team are working with Midlothian Council to find a site in Roslin for their new community garden.

Dubbed Action Earth Project, volunteers from Roslin Community Garden have set their sights on improving the environment surrounding Rosslyn Bowling Club.

With recent developments causing significant habitat loss, the volunteers will replace some of the lost hedging with the main aim of native hedging along the roadside, some pollinator-loving shrubs or fruit bushes and to add to that some ground cover below.

Francesco Benvenuti and Anne Hyatt who are co-ordinating the project want to see as many volunteers take part in this project as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

he aim is to put in a native hedge along the roadside and add some pollinator-loving shrubs or fruit bushes, with ground cover below.

They said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility.

"From the smallest individual action to a national campaign, every contribution helps.

"Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth grants are designed to help groups of volunteers take practical action to improve and create places for wildlife.”

Action Earth will be supporting around 140 projects in Scotland in 2021 with grant awards of up to £500.

The activity is part of the Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth campaign which wants to help local communities respond to climate change.

The Roslin Community Garden team are also currently working with Midlothian Council to find a site in Roslin for their new community garden.

If you are keen to learn new skills, improve your local environment and want to get involved you can message the Facebook page or drop a note at the Bowling club.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.