Green-fingered volunteers embark on eco-friendly project at Rosslyn Bowling Club
A group of green-fingered volunteers are looking to the Roslin community to help improve their local environment as part of a new project.
Dubbed Action Earth Project, volunteers from Roslin Community Garden have set their sights on improving the environment surrounding Rosslyn Bowling Club.
With recent developments causing significant habitat loss, the volunteers will replace some of the lost hedging with the main aim of native hedging along the roadside, some pollinator-loving shrubs or fruit bushes and to add to that some ground cover below.
Francesco Benvenuti and Anne Hyatt who are co-ordinating the project want to see as many volunteers take part in this project as possible.
They said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility.
"From the smallest individual action to a national campaign, every contribution helps.
"Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth grants are designed to help groups of volunteers take practical action to improve and create places for wildlife.”
Action Earth will be supporting around 140 projects in Scotland in 2021 with grant awards of up to £500.
The activity is part of the Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth campaign which wants to help local communities respond to climate change.
The Roslin Community Garden team are also currently working with Midlothian Council to find a site in Roslin for their new community garden.
If you are keen to learn new skills, improve your local environment and want to get involved you can message the Facebook page or drop a note at the Bowling club.