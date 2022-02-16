The limited-edition collection features everything from bucket hats to sliders and will be available in 60 Primark stores across the UK from Saturday, February 19.

This is the first time the two high-street businesses have collaborated in this unique way and to celebrate they have opened a fashion boutique in London which offers fans an exclusive first look and a chance to get their hands on the free samples before the rest of the nation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items in the new range include a black crewneck T-shirt featuring the infamous Greggs vegan sausage roll, trainers in the distinctive white, blue and orange colours and black tracksuit bottoms featuring logo designs on the pockets and leg – complete with a matching hoodie for anyone who wants the full look.

There will even be a selection of pastry-inspired socks for mega fans to get their feet into.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Greggs and Primark unveil new fashion range ahead of weekend launch

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A selection of the new 11-piece line launching on Saturday in Primark stores across the country.

Greggs style trainers will be available in Primark from Saturday.