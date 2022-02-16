Greggs and Primark unveil new fashion range ahead of weekend launch
Greggs and Primark have unveiled their 11-piece fashion range collaboration ahead of its nationwide launch this weekend.
The limited-edition collection features everything from bucket hats to sliders and will be available in 60 Primark stores across the UK from Saturday, February 19.
This is the first time the two high-street businesses have collaborated in this unique way and to celebrate they have opened a fashion boutique in London which offers fans an exclusive first look and a chance to get their hands on the free samples before the rest of the nation.
Items in the new range include a black crewneck T-shirt featuring the infamous Greggs vegan sausage roll, trainers in the distinctive white, blue and orange colours and black tracksuit bottoms featuring logo designs on the pockets and leg – complete with a matching hoodie for anyone who wants the full look.
There will even be a selection of pastry-inspired socks for mega fans to get their feet into.