A devastated mother is calling on families to talk about organ and tissue donation after her “kind” son saved the lives of three people.

Lynn Campbell, 55, from Bathgate, lost her son Robbie, 30, in 2023 after a sudden fall. He suffered a brain bleed and tragically never regained consciousness.

However, big-hearted Robbie had already registered as an organ donor which meant he was able to give the gift of life to three other people.

Robbie Campbell, who died aged just 30 in 2023 after a sudden fall. He suffered a brain bleed and tragically never regained consciousness. | NHS Lothian

Lynn said: “Three people are still alive because of my son and I feel so proud of Robbie for saving their lives.

“Robbie was the most kind and caring person I’ve ever known. He would always buy me really thoughtful gifts for birthdays and Christmas and people often said to me that ‘everyone needs a Robbie in their life’.

“He was such an active guy, always running and golfing and he had a real zest for life. He was football mad and was a loyal supporter of Scotland and Falkirk football teams – he had watched their matches all over the world with the whole family.”

Robbie and his family taking in a Scotland football match. | NHS Lothian

Robbie was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital after his fall, but the medical teams confirmed that there was no brain activity.

Despite the devastating loss of their son, Robbie’s family was informed that he had registered as an organ donor and could potentially be a match for patients on the transplant waiting list.

Specialist nurses supported Robbie’s family as transplant teams identified three patients in urgent need of a transplant, whose lives were saved by Robbie’s heart and kidneys.

One year on, Lynn, a director of a recruitment company and mum of two, is still struggling to come to terms with the death of her son and is considering setting up a charity to support grieving families.

“After Robbie passed, my husband and I went to Loch Lomond for a break. When we asked for the bill, the waiter said our son had already paid for it. Robbie knew we were going before he died and wanted to treat us. That’s the kind of person he was, and I want to honour his kindness by helping other families.

“We were so grateful to receive so much support from Robbie’s colleagues, friends, and family but there are families out there who don’t have the same level of support. I recently gave a talk to families at The Order of St John’s Awards in Glasgow, and I wanted them to know that I’ve been where you are and that things do get better.”

Robbie loved his sports, including golf and football, and was a keen Falkirk FC fan. | NHS Lothian

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donor Register, with over 571,000 people in Lothian - approximately 63 per cent of the population - registered as organ donors.

Lynn is urging others to consider what organs they would be happy to donate and to ensure that this decision is recorded on the organ donor register and shared with their family.

She added: “Every day I feel like I wake up in a nightmare but then I remember that Robbie’s heart still beats in someone else and that brings me so much comfort.

“I would really encourage everyone to register their organ donor selections online and to speak to their loved ones about this decision.”

James Powell, associate medical director Surgical Services, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and consultant transplant surgeon, NHS Lothian, said: “Although we have an opt-out policy, it is still vital for individuals to make their wishes clear and have those conversations with their families.

“Robbie’s decision to join the Organ Donor Register is a powerful reminder of the positive impact one person can have, and how important it is to discuss organ donation with loved ones."

For details about organ donation and to register your decision, visit organdonationscotland.org.