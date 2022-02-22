The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Radisson Blu at 12.24 pm on Tuesday after the fire alarm was set off.

The guests were evacuated from the building on the Royal Mile as three fire appliances turned up to the scene.

The building was checked and called as a false alarm, with the engines departing the scene within half an hour.

Radisson Blu: Guests evacuated from Edinburgh city centre hotel as emergency services turn up after fire alarm set off. Picture credit: Matt Donlan.

