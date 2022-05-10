Guinness World Record attempt: Bo'ness man scoots from Land's End to John O'Groats in just 11 days

Stuart Jamieson crossed the finish line on Tuesday on his Guinness World Record breaking attempt, raising over £8000 for Marie Curie in memory of his late wife Eva in the process.

The previous Guinness World Record for scooting from Land’s End to John O’Groats was 21 days, so the dad-of-two looks to have smashed it by ten days.

Although he won’t know for certain if he has officially broken the record until his attempt is verified in due course.

Stuart, who owns SJ Fitness Coaching based in Linlithgow, started his 900 plus mile journey on Saturday, April 30 and reached the famous finishing line on Tuesday afternoon.

He completed the incredible journey on a scooter nicknamed Big Blue Magoo by his 13-year-old daughter Beth.

Along the route, Stuart received support from friends and family who cheered him on his way and some – including Beth and her brother Oscar – joined him for parts of the distance.

In his final video post on Instagram, Stuart said: “It’s done and dusted – 11 days, Land’s End to John O’Groats. Been feeling pretty good today. We totally flew along. We had Oscar come along for 60 miles on his bike and Beth for 40 miles, and Jim from Marie Curie come along for 20 miles or so in the middle.

Stuart Jamieson completed the route on a scooter in just 11 days. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"We got to John O’Groats a lot quicker than we thought we would.

“A big thank you goes out to Katy for being the crew for the whole trip, making sure all my needs were met and just looking after me really well and also for Beth and Oscar coming along and giving me some support.

"Big thanks to Jim from Marie Curie for coming up here these last few days and just being there to help us if we needed it.

“Thanks to everyone who came out on their bikes and joined me and everyone who came out as I passed through South Queensferry and West Lothian and stuff that’s been awesome.

His record breaking attempt has seen Stuart raise over £7700 for Marie Curie in memory of his late wife Eva. Pic: Michael Gillen.

“And thanks especially to everyone who’s donated.

“A big shout goes to Simon for his sponsorship again it wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t there with that sponsorship so a big shout out to Evolve IT Recruitment.”

The 45-year-old has received incredible support through his justgiving fundraising page with the total raised for the cancer charity at the time of writing sitting at £8024.

Among his supporters was radio DJ Sara Cox, who tweeted: “There are some lovely people doing mad things for brilliant causes If you have a spare coupla quid….I've #justsponsored Stuart Jamieson, who's fundraising for Marie Curie on JustGiving. Donate now”

Eva sadly passed away in 2018 and since then Stuart has been fundraising for Marie Curie and Strathcarron Hospice.

Among the challenges he’s taken on in recent years were 40 marathons in 40 weeks last year to mark what would have been Eva’s 40th birthday, and he’s already set his sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro early next year.