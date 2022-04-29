Happy Newtongrange care worker encourages others to join the sector

Gillian Hoy (44) from Newtongrange loves her job in the care sector, beginning 13 years ago, progressing from being in front line care at home, to being a care co-ordinator for Cera Care in the Midlothian team.

She said: “My dad has type 2 diabetes and I was doing a lot to help him and I thought I would be good at this – all those years ago!

"It’s been an amazing job and I love every minute of it. Career opportunities

Gillian Hoy, who love her job as a care co-ordinator at Cera Care Midlothian.

are great with this company and they fully support and train you all the way through. Initial training is on the job and being able to work shadow with colleagues as well as formal training until your competency levels are to the required standard.

“It’s uplifting to hear the stories the individuals we care for have to tell on a daily basis – those people we visit and bring extra help to enable them to live independently at home on their own.

“It’s so rewarding to bring a smile to someone’s face. You can make such a difference to someone’s life in this job every single day.

"We are keeping people out of care homes and I think they have a better quality of life as a result. They are able to live at home where all their memories are.”

Gillian’s job as care co-ordinator is office based 9am-5pm but she is also part of the on-call team – providing out of hours support to everyone in her team from 6am to 8.30am and from 5pm – 10pm so that all care workers have full support no matter what happens.

After many happy years working in the care sector, Gillian is now encouraging other people to join her.

She said: “It’s a career I can highly recommend. We ensure that everyone in the care teams is fully trained, and get round the clock support in their jobs. We provide the listening ear if there is a problem and advice where required. I know this is a big part of our success.

“Our additional support to someone helps to take the pressure off their families too.”

When she isn’t working, Gillian enjoys spending time with her young family and walking her dogs.