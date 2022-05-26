Forth Ports has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to The City of Edinburgh Council for Harbour 31.

Forth Ports has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to The City of Edinburgh Council for Harbour 31 – an exciting mixed-use development on a 10-acre waterfront site at Leith.

The plans for the waterside location include: 700-800 residential apartments, a hotel, retail outlets, flexible workspaces and offices and leisure facilities.

The site sits on a dockside location and fits well with the Council’s Local Development Plan as being housing-led, mixed use development.

The development will see the regeneration of land adjacent to the newly opened FirstStage Studios, providing a place to live and work, for both creative and green jobs, as the Port of Leith transitions to become Scotland’s premier renewables hub.

The site will also benefit from the new tram extension due to open in mid-2023.

Carole Cran, Chief Financial Officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: “At Harbour 31 we plan to create a vibrant new quarter to live and work, as new creative and green jobs come to Leith.

“With the option to walk to work or an easy tram ride into the city centre, this new neighbourhood will be a focal point of Leith’s continued regeneration.”

An online public consultation will take place on June 23 from 3pm–7pm via www.harbour31.com, where further details of the proposed development can be found.