Harribrae Park: Body found in Dunfermline on Monday identified as local missing man

A body found in Dunfermline has been identified as a local man who had been reported missing.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:50 am

Police Scotland were called in after the body was found in the Harribrae Park area of the town at 8 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been formally identified as Michael McCreadie, 50, who had been reported missing.

His family has been made aware and police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Harribrae Park: Body found in Dunfermline on Monday identified as local missing man

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Read More

Read More
'My child is in crisis but it feels like nobody can help' NHS Lothian accused of...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

DunfermlinePolice ScotlandCoronavirus