Harribrae Park: Body found in Dunfermline on Monday identified as local missing man
A body found in Dunfermline has been identified as a local man who had been reported missing.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:50 am
Police Scotland were called in after the body was found in the Harribrae Park area of the town at 8 pm on Monday.
The deceased has been formally identified as Michael McCreadie, 50, who had been reported missing.
His family has been made aware and police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
