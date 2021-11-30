Police Scotland were called in after the body was found in the Harribrae Park area of the town at 8 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been formally identified as Michael McCreadie, 50, who had been reported missing.

His family has been made aware and police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Harribrae Park: Body found in Dunfermline on Monday identified as local missing man

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

