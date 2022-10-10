Harry Potter star Tom Felton heaps praise on JK Rowling ahead of Edinburgh book event

The 35-year-old star, who played notorious bad boy Draco Malfoy in the world-famous wizard series, comes to the Assembly Rooms on Thursday (October 13) as part of a book tour to promote his new book.

In Beyond The Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, he shares his experience of growing up on screen and as part of the wizarding world for the very first time.

Ahead of his visit to the Capital, where he will sign copies of the book and meet fans, Felton has described as the “positive work” Rowling has done in the literary world.

Tom Felton has said he feels “no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations” than Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The writer has previously attracted criticism for her views on transgender rights, including stars from the film series, among them Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, speaking out.

Speaking to The Times’ T2 magazine, Felton said: “I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

He continued: “I’m pro. I’m pro-choice. I’m pro-life. I’m pro-discussion. I’m pro-love. I don’t tend to pick sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with.

“We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

Felton told The Times that he does not mention Rowling often in the book as he did not have much contact with her, but he does recall that he kept and framed a note from her in which she complimented him on his performance in the sixth film, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.

Felton starred in every Harry Potter film before going on to appear in a string of movies including Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, he said he has “loved every minute” of performing on the West End, as he celebrated his 100th show and the one-year anniversary of the supernatural thriller, 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The actor said he was “proud” to have been part of the production and that working with his fellow cast members was a “privilege”.

2:22 – A Ghost Story follows Jenny (Mandip Gill), who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam (Felton) does not believe it.

Posting a photo of himself with fellow cast members to mark the milestone, Felton wrote on Instagram: “I am so proud to be a part of this production, I’m even prouder of all the company back stage & front of house that make every night happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad