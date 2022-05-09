Have your say on a fresh vision for Dalkeith town centre

Jarnac Court in Dalkeith town centre.

As part of ongoing work to update the regeneration masterplan for the town, Midlothian Council is working with the People Powered Results team at the innovation agency, Nesta.

Through a series of consultations in May and June, they will be listening to what local people have to say about the future of the town centre.

“Following the pandemic, we have started working in different ways and now want different things from our town centres,” said a council spokesperson.

“We want to build on what people said in the previous consultations in 2016, and to understand what people want from Dalkeith town centre today. This new vision needs to reflect these new priorities and the different ways of living that have emerged over the last few years. Above all, we want people who live, shop, and work in Dalkeith to have their say.”

From now until June 14, people are invited to walk around Dalkeith town centre and draw or write about the changes they would like to see. More information on this can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/Have-Your-Say-Dalkeith.

On Friday, May 13, 1pm- 6pm, local people can drop into Dalkeith Library and Arts Centre and meet some of the project team for a cup of tea and a chat about the kind of town centre they want. They will also be at One Dalkeith (21 Eskdaill Court, Dalkeith) on Saturday, May 14, 9am - 1pm. This session will also feature creative activities hosted by the Art Club.

People who live in Midlothian can also join an online workshop on May 31, from 12 noon to 1.30pm, while on June 7 there’s a virtual workshop from 12 noon to 1.30pm for people who support Midlothian communities, such as staff from the council, voluntary sector, health and care and emergency services.

Finally, on June 10, 10am - 11.30am, people who work in businesses in Midl othian can take par t in their own online workshop sessio n.