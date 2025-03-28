Having dinner out in Edinburgh with seven complete strangers fed my 'Social Appetite'
Manchester native Rosie Maddocks set-up the Social Appetite group this year to bring people together to enjoy a lovely three-course meal for under £50, and meet new friends.
Rosie, who loves dining out and meeting new people, moved to Edinburgh two and a half years ago.
Having struggled to make connections when she first moved to the Scottish Capital, she decided to set-up this interesting new group, posting on Instagram to invite strangers to come together every second month to enjoy a meal at an Edinburgh restaurant.
At the group’s third event on Wednesday, at Sushiya Japanese restaurant at Dalry Road, I joined seven fellow guests for a delicious three-course meal, games and a presentation of how to make Japanese Matcha tea.
After an initial ice-breaker food-related guessing game, the conversation flowed all evening as I got to know more about the rest of the people around the table at Sushiya. We had great laughs as well as delicious food, with the three hours passing very quickly as I enjoyed my first taste of the Social Appetite experience.
Watch the video above to get a feel for how these evenings go, and maybe think about heading along to one of these bi-monthly events, with the next one taking place on Monday, April 14 at Lithuanian restaurant Pinciukas at Morrison Street, tickets available here.
If you are interested in future events, check out the Social Appetite website, or follow the group on Instagram at socialappetiteuk.
