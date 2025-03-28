Having dinner out in Edinburgh with seven complete strangers fed my 'Social Appetite'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While many people might dread the thought of having a meal at a restaurant with seven complete strangers, I loved my first Social Appetite experience earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester native Rosie Maddocks set-up the Social Appetite group this year to bring people together to enjoy a lovely three-course meal for under £50, and meet new friends.

The Social Appetite group's latest get together took place on Wednesday at Sushiya Japanese restaurant in Dalry. | National World

Rosie, who loves dining out and meeting new people, moved to Edinburgh two and a half years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having struggled to make connections when she first moved to the Scottish Capital, she decided to set-up this interesting new group, posting on Instagram to invite strangers to come together every second month to enjoy a meal at an Edinburgh restaurant.

I had this Sushiya Tonkotsu Ramen with chicken at the Social Appetite event. | National World

✨ Stay up to date on Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they happen - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Sign up here: https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

At the group’s third event on Wednesday, at Sushiya Japanese restaurant at Dalry Road, I joined seven fellow guests for a delicious three-course meal, games and a presentation of how to make Japanese Matcha tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an initial ice-breaker food-related guessing game, the conversation flowed all evening as I got to know more about the rest of the people around the table at Sushiya. We had great laughs as well as delicious food, with the three hours passing very quickly as I enjoyed my first taste of the Social Appetite experience.

Another of the tasty and beautiful looking menu choices on offer at Sushiya. | National World

Watch the video above to get a feel for how these evenings go, and maybe think about heading along to one of these bi-monthly events, with the next one taking place on Monday, April 14 at Lithuanian restaurant Pinciukas at Morrison Street, tickets available here.

If you are interested in future events, check out the Social Appetite website, or follow the group on Instagram at socialappetiteuk.