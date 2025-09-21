A heartbroken Edinburgh family is appealing for help to find their beloved dog who went missing three weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West family from Burdiehouse have been frantically searching for three-year-old patterdale cross terrier Biscuit, who was last seen around the Silverknowes shore area near Muirhouse on Sunday, September 7.

Emma West, 35, and her 11-year-old daughter have been trying frantically to find Biscuit and bring her home for three weeks now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biscuit has been missing for three weeks now, after chasing a deer into the woods at Silverknowes on Sunday, September 7. | Emma West

Financial services worker Emma said: “We were made aware at about 10.30am on the Sunday morning, my friend’s brother had been out walking Biscuit and my friend’s dog at Silverknowes.

“Biscuit spotted a deer and ran off to chase it into the woods, and she has never been seen again. Although we had some possible sightings that didn’t come to anything, that was in the first week, we’ve had nothing else since.

“We are all totally heartbroken and are just hoping and praying for her safe return as soon as possible. My daughter and I just love Biscuit so much. My daughter is really upset and can’t talk about Biscuit.

“The whole family is missing her. My dad takes her walks and my mum and dad are with her regularly, so we are all really heartbroken that she is missing. She’s like my second child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to get her home safe and sound as soon as possible. We have been posting in the all the Edinburgh pet groups. If anybody know anything or spots Biscuit please get in touch.”

If you can help find Biscuit, email [email protected] or call 07860 530761, and we will pass on any information that could help find Biscuit to Emma and her family.

Emma West, pictured with Biscuit, with her beloved dog now missing for three weeks. | Emma West

Although sick with worry about her beloved dog, Emma was quick to praise the local groups who have been helping in the search for Biscuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have had Biscuit for two and a half years, we got her when she was just a puppy at five months old. So she was a very important part of our family.

“Thankfully we’ve had two organisations looking for her, Drone SAR and Hazel’s Muzzle Muts, with both out looking for Biscuit every night since she went missing.

“We are so thankful for their help, as they have the proper equipment and experience to help find Biscuit. Experience and equipment we just don’t have.

“It’s lovely to know that there are people out there willing to help. And they tend to get volunteers this way, as people they help tend to want to pay back by helping in the future.”