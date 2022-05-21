All dressed up ... and there's only one colour to sport! Pic: Richard McDonagh

Hearts: Fans share their Scottish Cup final day pictures

Hearts fans are preparing for the biggest day of the season – the Scottish Cup final.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 12:47 pm

We asked them to send in their photos whether they were Hampden bound, or watching in a pub or at home with friends ands family.

Many thanks to all who responded to a post on our Facebook page – the photos are still pouring in!

We promised a gallery of photos before kick-off – so enjoy seeing all the faces in maroon!

1. Your cup final day pictures

Flying the flag for Hearts. Pic: Mikey McFerrin

2. Your cup final day pictures

All set to board the bus ... Pic: Samantha Edgar

3. Your cup final day pictures

All decked out in club colours ready for the big game. Pic: Casey Corcoran.

4. Your cup final day pictures

Scarf flying high in the garden ahead of the big kick-off... Pic: Danielle Young

