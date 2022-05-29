Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

John, who is set to move to Rangers next month, and his new wife Kayley said ‘I do’ at Kirkliston’s Carlowrie Castle this week. They tied the knot with their one-year-old daughter Myla by their sides, as she took on the important role of flower girl.

The wedding came less than a week after the 25-year-old’s current team lost to his new employers in the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden. But the disappointment was nowhere to be seen in stunning snaps taken of the couple, who have been together since 2013 when they were teenagers, on their big day.

John and Kayley Souttar on their wedding day. Picture: Kayley Souttar/Instagram

Kayley posted some of the official photographs on her Instagram page, with one picture of the loved-up couple captioned ‘I do, we did’ with a white heart.

She also shared a photograph with her five bridesmaids in champagne-coloured dresses and flowergirl Myla captioned ‘My beautiful girls’.

She said: “Thank you to all of our friends and family that joined us on our wedding day, such an incredible day that we will cherish forever. Love the Souttars.”

The Souttars were married at Carlowrie Castle in Kirkliston. Picture: Kayley Souttar/Instagram

Kayley, who along with John is a partner in Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters, donned a beautiful bardot gown with a lace bodice and buttons down the back. John, who hails from Aberdeen, wore a kilt for the occasion.

Centre-back John also took to social media after the event and shared a video of guests dancing while a musician played the saxophone.