Help get more people walking and cycling in Midlothian

The survey is about how to get more local people to walk and cycle.

The survey findings will be used to update the council’s Active Travel Strategy, due to be published in 2022/23.

The ‘Help us Get More People Travelling Actively’ can be found in the current consultations at www.midlothian.gov.uk/consultations.

The council has set up a virtual consultation room including maps giving more details of progress made on projects previously decided on in the current Active Travel Strategy.

Depending on government coronavirus restrictions and guidance, the council will be putting printed copies of the survey in some community venues across Midlothian in the coming weeks. It will let residents know where they can find them.

If anyone can’t fill in the survey online, they can do so over the phone by calling 07557 549307.