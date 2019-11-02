Gorgie Farm

Here are 10 of the best pictures showing Gorgie Farm through the years

A total of 18 jobs will be lost after it was announced on Friday that Edinburgh's Gorgie City Farm has gone into liquidation.

By EEN Reporter
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 3:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 3:28 pm

The 40-year-old visitor attraction, which welcomes about 200,000 people a year, is home to a variety of animals including sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens. All animals will be looked after until new homes are found for them. The news comes three years after the Evening News spearheaded a £100k campaign to keep Gorgie Farm open, but falling revenues have forced its closure. Here is a look back at the farm throughout the years....

1. Great for Kids

The farm has been a favourite place to visit for hundreds of thousands of families and children over the years.

2. Queen's Visit

The Queen visits Gorgie Farm and meets a 'michevious' duck.

3. Gorgie Farm

A cheque for 500 is presented at Gorgie City Farm.

4. Visitors

Gorgie Farm had been attracting about 200,000 visitors a year but falling revenues have led to its closure.

