Here are 10 of the best pictures showing Gorgie Farm through the years

The 40-year-old visitor attraction, which welcomes about 200,000 people a year, is home to a variety of animals including sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens. All animals will be looked after until new homes are found for them. The news comes three years after the Evening News spearheaded a £100k campaign to keep Gorgie Farm open, but falling revenues have forced its closure. Here is a look back at the farm throughout the years....