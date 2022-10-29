News you can trust since 1873
Here are 10 books set in Edinburgh

We all agree that Edinburgh is an inspirational place – here are 10 literary works set in this fair Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
11 minutes ago
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 2:37pm

Edinburgh is an beautiful and inspiring city, with a strong literary history.

Here are 10 of our favourite books set in our fair Capital.

What’s your favourite? Comment below!

1. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is a novel by Muriel Spark and is set in 1930s Edinburgh. Regularly regarded as one of the greatest books ever written.

Photo: NW

2. Trainspotting

Trainspotting, by Irvine Welsh. A cult classic, later made into an iconic film by Danny Boyle.

Photo: NW

3. One Good Turn

A novel written by Kate Atkinson. Set during the Edinburgh Festival, it is the second in the Jackson Brodie series - played by the great Jason Isaacs on TV.

Photo: BBC

4. The Testament of Gideon Mack

This is a 2006 novel written by James Robertson - although not predominantly set in the Capital, there are some flashbacks to when the protagonist is at University and is a great walk down memory lane.

Photo: NW

