Here are 10 books set in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is an beautiful and inspiring city, with a strong literary history.
Here are 10 of our favourite books set in our fair Capital.
1. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is a novel by Muriel Spark and is set in 1930s Edinburgh. Regularly regarded as one of the greatest books ever written.
2. Trainspotting
Trainspotting, by Irvine Welsh. A cult classic, later made into an iconic film by Danny Boyle.
3. One Good Turn
A novel written by Kate Atkinson. Set during the Edinburgh Festival, it is the second in the Jackson Brodie series - played by the great Jason Isaacs on TV.
4. The Testament of Gideon Mack
This is a 2006 novel written by James Robertson - although not predominantly set in the Capital, there are some flashbacks to when the protagonist is at University and is a great walk down memory lane.
