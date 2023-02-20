Here are 10 of the most underrated things about Edinburgh - from its green spaces to its chippy sauce

Here are ten of the most underrated things about Edinburgh as chosen by our readers.
From its stunning views, its history and culture, Edinburgh has a lot going for it.
We asked our readers what they felt were the most underrated thing about our fair Capital was, and they didn’t disappoint.
1. Chippy sauce
This is definitely an east coast thing - but chips just aren't the same without salt and sauce! One person commented: "Without question.. Chippy sauce!"
Photo: Flickr/KathrynMcGrane
2. It's a walkable city
Many of our readers love the fact that you can walk almost anywhere in central Edinburgh. It's just the right size to stroll around and get where you need to go. One of our readers wrote: "You can walk for miles and not realise how much you’ve walked because there’s always something interesting to see."
Photo: John Lawson, Belhaven
3. Wildlife
Edinburgh is packed full of stunning green spaces, and also lots of places for keen wildlife spotters - including the Water of Leith.
Photo: Jui-Chi Chan
4. Beaches
We are lucky to have the best of both worlds in Edinburgh, where city life is balanced with the great outdoors. The Edinburgh seaside is perfect for both those hot summer days, or those blustery winter walks, and give residents and visitors the chance to escape the city for a while.
Photo: Jason Friend Photography Ltd