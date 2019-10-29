Here are the 16 'forgotten' servicemen whose names have now been added to Dunbar's war memorial

The 'forgotten' war dead are remembered at last in a ceremony at the memorial.

The names of 16 “forgotten” servicemen from the Dunbar area have been added to the town’s war memorial following an audit of war records.

The names of the men, 11 from the First World War and five from the Second World War, were added yesterday morning during a dedication ceremony that was attended by hundreds of school children, residents, current and ex army personnel, as well as local representatives of Dunbar and Parish.

The ceremony was led by East Lothian Provost, John McMillan, and saw Michael Williams MBE, Lord Lieutenant of East Lothian, lay a wreath on behalf of The Queen.

Provost McMillan, said: “It was a very poignant event. Having primary and secondary school pupils present – their grandchildren and great grandchildren – was a fitting tribute. It was an occasion to remember these brave men as members of our community and to honour their sacrifice.”

Dunbar Grammar and Dunbar Primary School pupils were in attendance, among whom were the great granddaughters of two of the Second World War servicemen being honoured, with DGS Head Girl, Georgie Cross, starting off the readings. All the names that were read out were accompanied by brief citations.

A working group that includes representatives of Dunbar Community Council, the local branch of the Royal British Legion, and the Dunbar & District History, had led a regeneration project of the memorial that was completed in time for Remembrance Sunday last year.

It was at the time of regeneration that the group decided to explore the links of 65 possible missing names. Of the 65 examined, only 16 at this time were identified as having links with Dunbar and Parish. There has been ample room left to add any names deemed to fit the criteria in the future.

Herbert Coutts, who was a key player in the regeneration project, said: “When it became clear that some of those who had sacrificed their lives in both World Wars were not included on the Memorial, the Working Group were determined to rectify the omissions. This involved months of detailed research, which was greatly assisted by the digitisation of so many military, statutory and civic records.

“Raising £26,000 to conserve and enhance the Memorial was not without difficulties. The War Memorials Trust and East Lothian Council were early supporters but a funding gap remained.

“This was largely bridged by donations from commercial organisations, including a major waste disposal company, a brewery chain and an energy company. These decisions were taken by senior managers, who were sympathetic to our objectives.”

The List of Names

1914-1919:

James Burns: Seaforth Highlanders. Killed in action, 20 July 1918, France/Flanders.

Henry George Congdon: Royal Engineers. Died of wounds, 28 May 1918, France.

Thomas Fairbairn Frater: Royal Navy. Drowned, 25 September 1919, England.

Louis Frederick Kerridge: Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders. Killed in action, 27 January 1915, France/Flanders.

John Mellis Macdonald: Cameronians (Scottish Rifles). Killed in action, 20 July 1916, France.

Hugh McKie: Royal Scots Fusiliers. Died, 8 February 1919, France.

Frederick Cecil Reed: Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. Died, 28 April 1915, Scotland. Christopher Robertson: Royal Garrison Artillery. Died of wounds, 21 May 1916, France. Percival Sudworth: Royal Scots Greys. Died, 16 January 1919, Northern Ireland.

David James Thomson: Royal Scots. Died of wounds, 12 July 1917, France.

Alfred Edward Turnbull: Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. Ship torpedoed, 22 September 1914, North Sea.

1939-1945:

John Minto Clarke: Royal Army Ordnance Corps. Killed in action, 10 April 1942, Malta.

William Edward Davies: Kings Own Scottish Borderers. Drowned, 24 June 1944, Scotland.

William David Gillespie: Federated Malay States Volunteer Force. Died, 9 October 1943,Thailand.

James Gray: Highland Light Infantry. Died of wounds, 28 June 1944, France.