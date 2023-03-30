News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
9 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
11 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
15 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
17 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
17 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany

Here are 7 things you and your family can do this Easter Holidays in Edinburgh and the Lothians

With the Easter holidays just around the corner – here are some ideas for you and your family to make the most of them.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

The Easter holidays are almost upon us, and with the weather set to improve, here are some ideas on family day’s out in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Michelin star: Two more Edinburgh restaurants awarded prestigious Michelin stars as 2023 UK Guide announced

The ultimate family day out. From history, to the natural world, to space and technology - the museum has it all. And it's free entry and has great accessibility. Unbeatable!

1. National Museum of Scotland

The ultimate family day out. From history, to the natural world, to space and technology - the museum has it all. And it's free entry and has great accessibility. Unbeatable! Photo: Anadolu Agency

Photo Sales
This beautiful place comes alive in the Spring - and many family friendly activities are being put on for the Easter holidays.

2. Lauriston Castle

This beautiful place comes alive in the Spring - and many family friendly activities are being put on for the Easter holidays. Photo: Lauriston Castle

Photo Sales
Vogrie Country Park has it all - miles of woodland and parks to run around and play in, a play park, a grand house... ideal for those warm, spring days.

3. Vogrie Country Park

Vogrie Country Park has it all - miles of woodland and parks to run around and play in, a play park, a grand house... ideal for those warm, spring days. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Okay, we know this one is not in Edinburgh and the Lothians, but it is so close on the train, and so iconic we couldn't possibly leave it out. Laura Aitken with her 3yr old daughter Iona Aitken COVID 19, CORONA VIRUS - Deep Sea World in North Queensferry re-opens with social distancing measures in place. They have been closed for 4months due to COVID 19

4. Deep Sea World

Okay, we know this one is not in Edinburgh and the Lothians, but it is so close on the train, and so iconic we couldn't possibly leave it out. Laura Aitken with her 3yr old daughter Iona Aitken COVID 19, CORONA VIRUS - Deep Sea World in North Queensferry re-opens with social distancing measures in place. They have been closed for 4months due to COVID 19 Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
EdinburghLothiansMichelin