Here are 7 things you and your family can do this Easter Holidays in Edinburgh and the Lothians

The Easter holidays are almost upon us, and with the weather set to improve, here are some ideas on family day’s out in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
1. National Museum of Scotland
The ultimate family day out. From history, to the natural world, to space and technology - the museum has it all. And it's free entry and has great accessibility. Unbeatable! Photo: Anadolu Agency
2. Lauriston Castle
This beautiful place comes alive in the Spring - and many family friendly activities are being put on for the Easter holidays. Photo: Lauriston Castle
3. Vogrie Country Park
Vogrie Country Park has it all - miles of woodland and parks to run around and play in, a play park, a grand house... ideal for those warm, spring days. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. Deep Sea World
Okay, we know this one is not in Edinburgh and the Lothians, but it is so close on the train, and so iconic we couldn't possibly leave it out. Laura Aitken with her 3yr old daughter Iona Aitken COVID 19, CORONA VIRUS - Deep Sea World in North Queensferry re-opens with social distancing measures in place. They have been closed for 4months due to COVID 19 Photo: Lisa Ferguson