Here are the 5 Edinburgh police stations earmarked for closure as force looks to save money

Lothian MSP has expressed his concern about the proposed closures in Edinburgh

Police Scotland has said five stations in Edinburgh are at risk of closure as it looks to save money amid major budget concerns.

The major announcement is part of an organisation-wide restructure, with the force looking to permanently shut more than 40 buildings across the country.

It said this would include “29 police stations and other buildings”, of which three are already vacant, and another 14 which have no public access.

Balerno, Fettes, Leith, West End and Portobello police stations are among the buildings that could be sold off.

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs expressed his “concern” about the proposed closures. He said: “A strong police presence is essential for preventing crime and keeping our communities safe.

“I will be seeking answers on what measures are being put in place to ensure that a sufficient police presence will be maintained in these areas.

“The significant cuts that SNP Ministers have made to Police Scotland over the last 16 years has led to the Edinburgh Decision having to make this decision.”

Police Scotland said the financial savings from property sales would be re-invested into providing policing services.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “The locations of many inherited buildings no longer meet the requirements of local communities and in some cases the organisation is currently maintaining multiple buildings in the same area.

“Some of the buildings are just a few miles apart, others are used by only a handful of police officers or staff and have no public access.”

Police Scotland said the buildings that officers and staff work in need to be "safe, functional spaces" that are sustainable and adaptable enough to meet changing public expectations.

Mr Graham said the majority of workers would not be asked to move more than four miles from their current workplace. He added: "Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there.

"We have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.”

Police staff trade union UNISON has described the plans as a measure that will make policing more remote and less accessible.

David Malcolm, Branch Secretary, UNISON Police Scotland said: “No one seriously thinks that this is about improving services – it is a cost cutting measure. It might deliver balanced books, but it won’t deliver better policing.

“These measures themselves will shape the demand from the public and put pressure on already stretched resources in the police contact centre and control rooms as more communities see their police offices taken away.

“We agree with Police Scotland that the police estate is in a mess – but the way to sort that is to make the case for long term investment, not short term asset stripping.”

Proposed station closures

Edinburgh and Fife: Balerno, Fettes, Leith, West End, Portobello, Oakley

Glasgow and West: Castlemilk, Saracen, Bishopbriggs, Milngavie, Stewart Street, Gorbals, Baillieston, Pacific Quay, Paisley, Ferguslie Park, Greenock, Dumbarton, Alexandria, Ayr

Tayside: Dundee Annexe, Ryehill, Hilltown