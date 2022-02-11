This year’s Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13, and is the 56th so far since the annual NFL showdown first began in 1966.

It is taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will start at 3.30pm Pacific Time (PT) and 6.30pm Eastern Time (EST) in the US.

This means that viewers watching live in the UK should prepare for a later start time of 11.30pm.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Edinburgh?

Bars showing the Super Bowl this Sunday include The Three Sisters, The Southsider, Belushi’s, The Globe Bar and The Golf Tavern.

The Golf is fully booked but walk-ins are welcome to stand and watch the game until the pub closes at around 1am.

The Hard Rock Cafe is also hosting a bash to celebrate the 2022 Super Bowl. The event will start at 9pm and the venue will stay open past its usual 10pm closing time to accommodate customers keen to experience the real deal.

Super Bowl 2022: Where are the best places to watch the Super Bowl in Edinburgh? (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the annual NFL championship showdown which traditionally marks the end of the year’s football season by crowning the ultimate US winner.

The final sees two separate leagues of teams, aligned under the National Football Conference and American Football Conference, battle it out to be declared the overall top football team.

It came to exist as the result of a merger agreement between the NFL and rival American Football League (AFL) in 1966 for their best teams to compete for an overall US championship title.

How can I watch at home?

The Super Bowl 2022 will be broadcast live in the UK at 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, as well as on Sky Sports.

Who is playing and who is performing at the Halftime Show?

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals at the Rams’ home stadium in California.

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will see Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar come together in a combined performance at around 1am UK time.

