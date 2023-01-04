News you can trust since 1873
Here’s how you can submit an article to the Edinburgh Evening News

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? Well, don’t keep it to yourself!

By Julie Douglas
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Edinburgh Evening News has launched a brand new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed edition.

Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people. Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.

So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of this page.

To submit a story visit www.submit.nationalworld.com