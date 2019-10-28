Here's why former England captain David Beckham was in Edinburgh this month

David Beckham was pictured with chef Tom Kitchin in Edinburgh earlier this month. Pictures: The Kitchin/Instragram and The Haig Club.

Filming for Haig Club's latest social campaign, which was released today, the series of videos showcases business partner David Beckham on his recent trip to Scotland to rediscover the brand's roots.

Over the course of a few days, David visited Glasgow, Edinburgh, Alloa and North Berwick in a whistle-stop, whisky-fuelled tour.

On the journey, David reconnected with the team behind the making of Haig Club as well as meeting local Glasgow bar owners who make their own rules when it comes to Scotch, playing their part in helping to re-evaluate the preconceptions of traditional whisky cocktail making.

The video, produced by David Beckham’s newly launched production company Studio 99, presents a series of films available on Haig Club’s global social channels which follow David’s time in Scotland exploring the heritage, craftmanship and ever-evolving Glaswegian bar scene, which is spearheading the change in how people drink whisky these days.

Each film provides an insight into the brand world, focusing on three core principles of Haig Club: its heritage, the team behind the whisky and its ethos on how to drink Scotch in style with friends.

During his time in Scotland, David returned to Cambus Cooperage, where the casks for Haig Club are made and experienced exclusive insight into the team's approach.

He discovered the ancient techniques that are still used to this day by coopers, including one of two Diageo female Coopering apprentices, Kirsty Olychick.

David Beckham with coopering staff.

On return to Glasgow, David was spotted dining in famed seafood restaurant, Crabshakk in Finnieston and was rumoured to be staying in the city's five star hotel - The Blythswood Square Hotel.

David then explored the drinks scene with local bar owners Graham Suttle (The Finnieston) and Andy Gemmell (The Gate) discussing ways both bars are using whisky in new and unexpected ways.

After visiting Glasgow, David then headed east and to Edinburgh where he was pictured having a spot of lunch at Tom Kitchin's Michelin star restaurant in Leith.

Writing on Intsagram on 3 October, Kitchin said: "This is how we roll on Thursday lunch in Leith.. @thekitchin

David Beckham with a dram of Haig Club whisky

This was ahead of the end of trip celebrations where David hosted team members and friends as well as global partners of the brand from Great Britain, South Africa, Colombia and France on a North Berwick beach.

The finale included a meal from Mac and Wild, Haig Club cocktails and music from DJ, Lilah Parsons.

Speaking of the trip, David said: “It was so inspiring to be back in Scotland and to reconnect with the team who create our whisky everyday.

"I have so much respect for their knowledge and expertise and I feel so proud of how far we’ve taken Haig Club since we launched. I’ve loved coming back and meeting some of the incredible mixologists who have created original cocktails for us and to see Cambus Cooperage was really inspiring.”

David Beckham filming with the Haig Club team.

Ronan Beirne, Global Brand Director of Haig Club, commented: “Our philosophy at Haig Club has always been to break boundaries, taking the traditions of our predecessors and adding a modern twist to them.

"It was brilliant being able to take our global business partner and some of the world’s leading influencers on this journey, showing them first hand our rich history alongside our new techniques, whilst meeting the incredible people behind the brand.”

David Beckham is pictured with Tom Kitchin at his Edinburgh restaurant. Pic: The Kitchin/Instagram