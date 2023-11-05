Hibernian lead tributes to 67-year-old Hibs fan who died at Hampden Park after League Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen
A 67-year-old Hibs supporter sadly passed away outside Hampden Park in Glasgow yesterday evening after the Leith side’s 1-0 League Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen at the National Stadium.
Tributes have poured in for the as yet unnamed supporter since his death was announced at around 9.30pm last night, Saturday, November 4.
Hibernian FC said in a statement: “Hibernian FC are devastated to learn of the passing of one of our supporters outside Hampden Park after the game this evening.
“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the gentleman’s family, friends and loved ones. We send our condolences at this extremely sad time.”
Responding to the statement on X, formerly Twitter, fans from clubs across the country paid their condolences to the man’s family and the Leith club. With an Aberdeen supporter posting: “I am incredibly sorry to hear this and my thoughts are with the Hibernian family x.”
While, a Rangers supporter added: “Terrible news. No one should ever go to a football match and not make it home.”
And a Hearts supporter said: “I am incredibly sorry to learn about this very upsetting news. May the Hibernian supporter who has sadly passed away Rest In Peace. May his family be showered with comfort, compassion and mercy at what will be a very distressing time.”
The Hibernian Supporters group also paid their respects. “The thoughts of everyone at Hibernian Supporters are with the family and friends of the supporter who sadly lost their life after today’s match at Hampden Park.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.15pm, police were made aware a man had collapsed outside the stadium following the Hibernian v Aberdeen match on Saturday, 4 November, 2023.
"Emergency services attended, and the 67-year-old man was pronounced dead. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."