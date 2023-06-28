Event at Hibernian’s East Mains training ground near Tranent in memory of club owner

Fans of all ages joined players, staff and legends from Hibernian Football Club to raise money for charity in memory of owner Ron Gordon with a 24-hour football marathon at the club’s East Mains training ground at the weekend.

The Ron Gordon 24-Hour Football Challenge saw 441 players aged 2-58 take to the field, with the white team coming out on top with a score of 119 to the green team’s 113. Those in attendance enjoyed the football and family fun events as well as free pizza!

Over £25,000 has been raised for the Hibernian Community Foundation through this event - and still counting. Almost 1,000 different people have donated to Just Giving fundraising pages that were set up by players taking part. The Just Giving page will close on July 8 at 3pm – two weeks after the event.

The groups that took part at this event, which was sponsored by Utilita Giving, were: St. Joseph’s RC Primary School, Dnipro Kids, HCF Boys Academy, Leith Athletic, Block Seven, Divit Hibs, Mental Mechanics AFC, Roseburn Thistle AFC, Barca Milton AFC and South Gyle Rovers AFC.

1 . Football fun St Joseph's Primary School players pictured after taking part in the last game in the 24-hour football challenge at Hibs' East Mains Training Ground near Tranent. Pictured are Aloaye Sule and Destiny Omenyima in the centre, each with their younger brother. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com) Photo Sales

2 . Spectacular shot The sun going down on Saturday during the 24-hour football marathon in memory of Hibs owner Ron Gordon, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 68. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com) Photo Sales

3 . Shot on goal Action from one of the games between two of the younger sides, at East Mains on Sunday, as part of the Ron Gordon 24-hour football marathon. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com) Photo Sales

4 . Tennis time These 24-hour football marathon participants warm up with a little bit of football table tennis at the Hibs training ground. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com) Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8