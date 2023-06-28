Hibernian's Ron Gordon 24-hour football marathon raises more than £25,000 for charity - in pictures
Fans of all ages joined players, staff and legends from Hibernian Football Club to raise money for charity in memory of owner Ron Gordon with a 24-hour football marathon at the club’s East Mains training ground at the weekend.
The Ron Gordon 24-Hour Football Challenge saw 441 players aged 2-58 take to the field, with the white team coming out on top with a score of 119 to the green team’s 113. Those in attendance enjoyed the football and family fun events as well as free pizza!
Over £25,000 has been raised for the Hibernian Community Foundation through this event - and still counting. Almost 1,000 different people have donated to Just Giving fundraising pages that were set up by players taking part. The Just Giving page will close on July 8 at 3pm – two weeks after the event.
The groups that took part at this event, which was sponsored by Utilita Giving, were: St. Joseph’s RC Primary School, Dnipro Kids, HCF Boys Academy, Leith Athletic, Block Seven, Divit Hibs, Mental Mechanics AFC, Roseburn Thistle AFC, Barca Milton AFC and South Gyle Rovers AFC.