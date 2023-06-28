News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Hibernian's Ron Gordon 24-hour football marathon raises more than £25,000 for charity - in pictures

Event at Hibernian’s East Mains training ground near Tranent in memory of club owner
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

Fans of all ages joined players, staff and legends from Hibernian Football Club to raise money for charity in memory of owner Ron Gordon with a 24-hour football marathon at the club’s East Mains training ground at the weekend.

The Ron Gordon 24-Hour Football Challenge saw 441 players aged 2-58 take to the field, with the white team coming out on top with a score of 119 to the green team’s 113. Those in attendance enjoyed the football and family fun events as well as free pizza!

Over £25,000 has been raised for the Hibernian Community Foundation through this event - and still counting. Almost 1,000 different people have donated to Just Giving fundraising pages that were set up by players taking part. The Just Giving page will close on July 8 at 3pm – two weeks after the event.

The groups that took part at this event, which was sponsored by Utilita Giving, were: St. Joseph’s RC Primary School, Dnipro Kids, HCF Boys Academy, Leith Athletic, Block Seven, Divit Hibs, Mental Mechanics AFC, Roseburn Thistle AFC, Barca Milton AFC and South Gyle Rovers AFC.

St Joseph's Primary School players pictured after taking part in the last game in the 24-hour football challenge at Hibs' East Mains Training Ground near Tranent. Pictured are Aloaye Sule and Destiny Omenyima in the centre, each with their younger brother.

1. Football fun

St Joseph's Primary School players pictured after taking part in the last game in the 24-hour football challenge at Hibs' East Mains Training Ground near Tranent. Pictured are Aloaye Sule and Destiny Omenyima in the centre, each with their younger brother. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com)

Photo Sales
The sun going down on Saturday during the 24-hour football marathon in memory of Hibs owner Ron Gordon, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 68.

2. Spectacular shot

The sun going down on Saturday during the 24-hour football marathon in memory of Hibs owner Ron Gordon, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 68. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com)

Photo Sales
Action from one of the games between two of the younger sides, at East Mains on Sunday, as part of the Ron Gordon 24-hour football marathon.

3. Shot on goal

Action from one of the games between two of the younger sides, at East Mains on Sunday, as part of the Ron Gordon 24-hour football marathon. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com)

Photo Sales
These 24-hour football marathon participants warm up with a little bit of football table tennis at the Hibs training ground.

4. Tennis time

These 24-hour football marathon participants warm up with a little bit of football table tennis at the Hibs training ground. Photo: Ecosse Photo (ecossephoto.com)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Ron Gordon