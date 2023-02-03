Hibs chairman Ron Gordon has announced he has cancer, but pledged his continuing commitment to the club and promised to be back at Easter Road as soon as his treatment allows.

The 72-year-old American broke the news in a letter to supporters published on the Hibs website. He said he had been battling the disease for most of the last year and thanked his family for their support before going on to discuss the club’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the heading “A Letter From Executive Chairman Ronald J Gordon”, he wrote: “Some of you may have noticed that I have not been at Easter Road in some time. I love the Club and I love Edinburgh, and I come to our home in the city as often as possible and go to as many games as I can. That is why I’m writing this letter to you all to explain why I’ve not been around as usual.

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon says he will be back at Easter Road as soon as his treatment allows.

“For most of this past year I have been receiving treatment for cancer. It has been a difficult time for me and the family, but I’m blessed to have their love and support as we navigate through the challenge. I imagine many of you will have gone through similar times in your own families. We all stick together to get through these difficult times. Unfortunately, my treatment has made international travel a little more challenging as I’m sure you will understand.”

He said while undergoing treatment he had remained in daily contact with Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell. And he continued: “I want to assure you all that our family’s commitment to the club’s long-term success remains absolute, and I will be back with you at Easter Road as soon as my treatment allows.”