‘High Five’ for Midlothian clubs after curry restaurant hands sponsorship
Midlothian football teams are celebrating a ‘High Five’ after Radhuni restaurant in Loanhead announced it is sponsoring them for the new season.
Radhuni, the current Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year, is backing Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Loanhead Miners Amateurs, Whitehill Welfare and Arniston Rangers. The sponsorship will see the restaurant’s logo on players’ jerseys and training kits.
“The sponsorship is not only fantastic in itself, because Radhuni has been very good to us, but it’s also one of my favourite restaurants,” said Charlie Kirkwood, Chairman of Bonnyrigg Rose which plays in the Lowland League.
Spokesman for Arniston Rangers Jimmy Butt added: ”We’re over the moon with this. Radhuni’s contribution will mean a lot to us throughout the whole season. Its kind sponsorship has brought a breath of fresh air to the club and we’d struggle without its financial assistance.”
The Managing Partner of Radhuni, Habibur Khan, said the sponsorship was part of the restaurant’s goal of supporting the local community and promoting healthy exercise.