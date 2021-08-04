Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Radhuni, the current Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year, is backing Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Loanhead Miners Amateurs, Whitehill Welfare and Arniston Rangers. The sponsorship will see the restaurant’s logo on players’ jerseys and training kits.

“The sponsorship is not only fantastic in itself, because Radhuni has been very good to us, but it’s also one of my favourite restaurants,” said Charlie Kirkwood, Chairman of Bonnyrigg Rose which plays in the Lowland League.

Bonnyrigg Rose in action with their Radhuni kit logo. (picture: Joe Gilhooley)

Spokesman for Arniston Rangers Jimmy Butt added: ”We’re over the moon with this. Radhuni’s contribution will mean a lot to us throughout the whole season. Its kind sponsorship has brought a breath of fresh air to the club and we’d struggle without its financial assistance.”

The Managing Partner of Radhuni, Habibur Khan, said the sponsorship was part of the restaurant’s goal of supporting the local community and promoting healthy exercise.

