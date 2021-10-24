Historic Edinburgh pub makes way for luxury flats and coffee shop
Plans to create a new coffee shop and apartments by altering a historic public house have been given the go ahead by City of Edinburgh Council.
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:48 pm
There were concerns from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland the development at the Southside Steamie, in Newington Road, would harm the historic features of the building, but planners gave the green light to create a Fortitude coffee shop and three flatted dwellings on the site.
The Newington Road premises will be Fortitude’s third coffee shop in the city.