Concern is growing for a teenager reporter missing from an East Lothian town.

Holly Monteith was last seen around 3pm in Prestonpans on Tuesday, though there have been reports that she could have been in the Meadowbank area of Edinburgh in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 14-year-old has not been seen since, and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

The 14-year-old has been missing for 24 hours

She has been described as 5’1” tall, with long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan jacket with fur, tan leggings and black and white converse shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Holly, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3284 of 3rd January 2023.