Holly Monteith: Missing Prestonpans teenager has been found

The teenager reported missing from an East Lothian town has been found safe and well.

By Jolene Campbell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Missing teenager Holly Monteith has been traced safe and well, police confirmed.

East Lothian Police posted on Facebook on Thursday that she has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

It follows a search for the 14-year-old who had not been seen since around 3pm in Prestonpans on Tuesday.

There was growing concern for her welfare.

