Home Energy Scotland calls on Lothian households to apply for £5000 worth of home improvements
Home Energy Scotland is calling on households in the Lothians to find out ahead of winter if they may be eligible for around £5000 worth of support including heating and insulation improvements.
With fuel bills on the rise, a further 110,000 Scottish households could now benefit from energy saving home improvements as the eligibility criteria for the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme is extended.
Harry Mayers, head of Home Energy Scotland, said; “With winter just around the corner, we understand that it is an extremely worrying time for many households as we see home energy prices rise, but we are urging people to get in touch now to check whether they may be entitled to support."
Call 0808 808 2282 or go to www.homeenergyscotland.org.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime news: Motorcycle instructor in the Capital set upon by group of youths in balaclavas as they try to kick him off his bike
-
2
Still Game legends Jack and Victor coming to Edinburgh next week
-
3
East Lothian crime news: Angry Musselburgh residents hold protest over convicted child sex offender being housed in street
-
4
Outlander’s Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan goes viral with ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok trend as he shares throwback photos
-
5
Edinburgh crime: Lee Makel who played for clubs like Hearts, Livingston, Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers admits threatening to kill wife after affair
Mr Mayers added: “Following the Scottish Government extension to the eligibility criteria, support is available to even more Scottish households granting access to funding for energy saving home improvements including renewable systems.
“Even households who may have previously contacted Home Energy Scotland but unfortunately did not meet the criteria at that time, are encouraged to get back in touch as they may be eligible now due to the updates.”
Home Energy Scotland, the Scottish Government’s free energy efficiency advice service, helps people access the Warmer Homes Scotland programme along with a range of other financial support and impartial advice.
Delivered by Warmworks, 1,546 households in the East, Mid and West Lothian have already benefitted from the programme since 2015, bringing a total cost saving on energy bills of around £423,810 in the area.
Designed to keep the heat in and increase energy efficiency in the home, Scottish households could also reduce their bills by getting in touch, with those who may have contacted Home Energy Scotland previously, encouraged to get back in touch due to the extended eligibility criteria.
The Scottish Government has made changes to support even more Scottish households by widening the reach of people who may be vulnerable to fuel poverty.
- People aged 16 or over, with a passport benefit, can now access support from the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme for energy-saving home improvements.
- People aged 60 or over, with a passport benefit, can now access the full range of support from the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme.
- People aged 75 or over without a working heating system no longer need to be in receipt of a benefit to access support.
- The Warmer Homes Scotland programme’s eligible benefits will also include Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment.
- Homeowners must have lived in their home as the main residence for 12 months or more, plus the home must be assessed to be of poor energy performance.