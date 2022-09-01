Home Energy Scotland calls on Lothian households to apply for £5000 worth of home improvements

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fuel bills on the rise, a further 110,000 Scottish households could now benefit from energy saving home improvements as the eligibility criteria for the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme is extended.

Harry Mayers, head of Home Energy Scotland, said; “With winter just around the corner, we understand that it is an extremely worrying time for many households as we see home energy prices rise, but we are urging people to get in touch now to check whether they may be entitled to support."

Call 0808 808 2282 or go to www.homeenergyscotland.org.

Home Energy Scotland provides clear and impartial advice to make your home warmer.

Mr Mayers added: “Following the Scottish Government extension to the eligibility criteria, support is available to even more Scottish households granting access to funding for energy saving home improvements including renewable systems.

“Even households who may have previously contacted Home Energy Scotland but unfortunately did not meet the criteria at that time, are encouraged to get back in touch as they may be eligible now due to the updates.”

Home Energy Scotland, the Scottish Government’s free energy efficiency advice service, helps people access the Warmer Homes Scotland programme along with a range of other financial support and impartial advice.

Delivered by Warmworks, 1,546 households in the East, Mid and West Lothian have already benefitted from the programme since 2015, bringing a total cost saving on energy bills of around £423,810 in the area.

Harry Mayers, head of Home Energy Scotland.

Designed to keep the heat in and increase energy efficiency in the home, Scottish households could also reduce their bills by getting in touch, with those who may have contacted Home Energy Scotland previously, encouraged to get back in touch due to the extended eligibility criteria.

The Scottish Government has made changes to support even more Scottish households by widening the reach of people who may be vulnerable to fuel poverty.

- People aged 16 or over, with a passport benefit, can now access support from the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme for energy-saving home improvements.

- People aged 60 or over, with a passport benefit, can now access the full range of support from the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme.

- People aged 75 or over without a working heating system no longer need to be in receipt of a benefit to access support.

- The Warmer Homes Scotland programme’s eligible benefits will also include Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment.