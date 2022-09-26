Hopetoun House fireworks and bonfire night returns for 2022 with ‘We Will Rock You’ spectacular

November 5 sees the 11th year of this hugely popular event, which was put on hold for two years as a result of the pandemic, but is due to attract 5000 revellers.

Now back in a blaze of glory with a We Will Rock You spectacular, it features dazzling fireworks, fairground attractions, the famous bonfire and lots more family fun.

Revellers cab enjoy the entertainment of daring fire dancers, savour some delicious dishes from the food trucks, warm up with indulgent hot chocolate and mallows, then just gaze heavenwards and take in the glittering show in the sky set to music.

The skies above Hopetoun House will light up again when its fabulous fireworks and bonfire night extravaganza returns this November.

Designed and produced by Scottish events experts 21CC Group and hosted at beautiful Hopetoun House, South Queensferry on the outskirts of Edinburgh, the event will definitely deliver a night to remember.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, says: “It’s fantastic to be back and we are thrilled to present this year’s spectacular. It’s always a sell-out and this year is sure to be no different. We’re pulling out all the stops to make up for the last couple of years and have put together a truly stunning show.”

The event runs from 4pm to 7.30pm on Saturday, November 5 with the firework display at 6.30pm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and children three years and under are admitted free.

The Earl of Hopetoun says: “We’re delighted to see this exciting event return to Hopetoun. It was a tradition for more than a decade and has been much missed over the last couple of years. It’s always a stunning display that brings so much fun and this year it sounds like it will be even better than ever.”