House prices increase slightly in West Lothian and hold steady in Falkirk

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.8 per cent annual growth. The average West Lothian house price in July was £207,756, Land Registry figures show –a 0.2 per cent increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.6 per cent, and West Lothian underperformed compared to the two per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

The lack of movement in Falkirk maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.7 per cent annual growth. The average house price in July was £165,978, largely unchanged from June.