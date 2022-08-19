House prices rise in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

House prices increased by 2.6 per cent – more than the average for Scotland – in West Lothian in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 15.4 per cent over the last year.

The average West Lothian house price in June was £206,611, Land Registry figures show – a 2.6 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 2.2 per cent, and West Lothian was above the one per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lothian rose by £28,000 – putting the area 12th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth. First-time buyers in West Lothian spent an average of £165,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £49,000 more than in June 2017.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures also show house prices increased by 1.3 per cent in Falkirk in June. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 17.2 per cent over the last year.

The average Falkirk house price in June was £166,024, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3 per cent increase on May. In the last year, the average sale price in Falkirk rose by £24,000 – putting the area eighth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities.