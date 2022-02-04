Housebuilder awarded for its Midlothian developments

From left to right: Stuart Barton, Gerard McGuinness and John Kerr with the Quality Recognition Award certificate.

Both developments received a ‘Quality Recognition Award’ from warranty provider Premier Guarantee, based on a series of criteria including the standard of site management, standard of workmanship and health and safety.

Stevie Shiells, senior site manager at Shawfair, said: “The site team works tirelessly to deliver exceptional new homes, so it’s a great feeling being rewarded for our efforts. We plan to continue raising the standards on-site and working towards achieving further Premier Recognition Awards.”

John Kerr, senior site manager at Eskbank Gardens, added: “We are thrilled to have won the Quality Recognition award from Premier Guarantee as it shows that everyone’s hard work over this very difficult time is being recognised. I am over the moon for the site team!”