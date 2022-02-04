Housebuilder awarded for its Midlothian developments
Dandara East Scotland has received two Quality Recognition Awards for its Shawfair and Eskbank Gardens developments.
Both developments received a ‘Quality Recognition Award’ from warranty provider Premier Guarantee, based on a series of criteria including the standard of site management, standard of workmanship and health and safety.
Stevie Shiells, senior site manager at Shawfair, said: “The site team works tirelessly to deliver exceptional new homes, so it’s a great feeling being rewarded for our efforts. We plan to continue raising the standards on-site and working towards achieving further Premier Recognition Awards.”
John Kerr, senior site manager at Eskbank Gardens, added: “We are thrilled to have won the Quality Recognition award from Premier Guarantee as it shows that everyone’s hard work over this very difficult time is being recognised. I am over the moon for the site team!”
Bryan Galloway, head of construction at Dandara, commented: “It’s great to be recognised for our high standards and the quality homes we produce at our Shawfair and Eskbank Gardens development. The Quality Recognition Awards are testament to the dedication of our site managers Stevie and John, as well as their teams on site – very well deserved!”