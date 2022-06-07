Housebuilder donates birds nests to Loanhead and Danderhall schools

The robin brushwood nests are supplied by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and will provide a home for robins, especially during the colder months, offering a warm, safe nesting space.

The nests have been installed in quiet areas of the school playgrounds in hollows, climbing plants and tree roots, providing a concealed location for the birds to rest and lay eggs. The nests will be regularly monitored by pupils and will help teach them the importance of caring for the environment and nature around them.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we try to help local wildlife and the environment wherever possible and couldn’t be happier to partner with Danderhall and Loanhead Primary Schools for this important campaign to protect robins. We hope that the pupils enjoy learning about robins and monitoring the nests from afar.”

Danderhall Primary School pupils with the birds nests donated by Dandara.

David Halliday, principal teacher at Danderhall Primary School, said: “Whilst robins are on the green conservation list, it’s never too early to take steps to ensure the birds safety.

"This activity on World Environment Day was a great way to get the pupils discussing what they can do to care for the local wildlife and the importance of protecting it. We are looking forward to monitoring the nests and hope it makes a lovely home for some robins!”