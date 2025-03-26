Housebuilder serves up new kitchen for charity

Housebuilder Lovell has donated new kitchen appliances to help Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust (MAEDT) expand its community cafe kitchen to prepare a wider variety of meals for local residents.

The donation includes two ovens, two integrated fridge freezers and an electric hob, with a total value of £2200.

MAEDT plays a vital role in the area, running projects that tackle food insecurity, reduce social isolation and create opportunities for local people, with the community cafe at the centre of these efforts, serving as a hub for connection and support.

Lovell is currently building at Oakwood Edge in Mayfield, which has 107 private homes and 39 homes for social rent with Melville Housing Association.

The donation will help MAEDT to extend its kitchen and widen its offering to the local community.

Margaret Davidson, sales director in Scotland, said: "As a business, we have been working with MAEDT on a number of community-focused projects since we started building at Oakwood Edge.

“As the kitchen is the heart of any home we are very pleased to be helping to create a space where people can come together and enjoy a sense of belonging.

"Food has the power to unite people, and we're proud to play a part in strengthening this fantastic community charity."

Neil Edgar, development manager at Melville Housing Association, said: "The Lovell team's ongoing support for MAEDT and the wider community is making a real difference.

"This donation will help strengthen a vital local service ."

Sharon Hill, manager of MAEDT, added: "Having high-quality appliances means we can expand what we offer, cook more efficiently and continue to provide meals and a welcoming space for local people

"The cafe is more than just a place to eat - it's a hub for connection, learning and support, and we're incredibly grateful to Lovell for helping us support the community."

For more information about MAEDT, visit www.maedt.org.uk and find out more about Oakwood Edge at www.lovell.co.uk/developments/oakwood-edge-mayfield

​Pictured: Sharon Hill, Neil Edgar, site manager Calum Thomson, Phil Morris (MAEDT), MAEDT chairman Alasdair MacGregor and Margaret Davidson.