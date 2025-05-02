Householders are being offered support to deal with changing council tax rules
Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the free moneyadvice.scot service, said stricter recovery policies are likely to have the biggest impact on vulnerable people.
The charity revealed last month that some households were already facing council tax debts of up to £15,000 before rates rose across the country at the start of April. The rises have been coupled with councils taking more rapid enforcement action
The charity is able to support anyone affected by changes, and can guide worried households through the process if they miss a payment.
Council tax arrears are a ‘priority debt’, meaning they should be addressed before others to avoid harsher enforcement measures, such as wage arrestment. Councils can seize benefits and take other actions to recover owed payments, risking the loss of homes or tenancy agreements if left unresolved.
Advice Direct Scotland urges anyone who has missed a payment to contact their council immediately and request to pay in smaller amounts.
The charity is also reminding people on low incomes to check if they qualify for a reduction on their council tax bill.
For free expert support, moneyadvice.scot, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, can help assess finances, negotiate payment plans, and pause enforcement. Experts are available at www.moneyadvice.scot or on 0808 196 2316.
John Baird, head of debt services, said: “Any changes to the recovery process for missed council tax payments are most likely to affect people who are already struggling to pay their bills.
“The removal of final notices and the swift progression to summary warrants, including a 10 per cent penalty, could have serious implications for some.
“It is understandable that councils want to streamline the recovery process, but it is crucial that they also consider the potential consequences for individuals facing financial hardship.
"We urge local authorities to ensure adequate support and clear communication is provided to residents, especially those in poverty, to help them navigate these changes and avoid severe penalties.”