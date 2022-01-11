Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The consultation document on the presbytery mission plan sets out proposals for 27 new congregations, each formed by uniting two, three or sometimes four existing congregations.

They have been grouped in seven mission districts covering each part of Edinburgh and the “border” area with West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colinton Parish Church. Picture: Lesley Martin

The document also proposes how many nationally-funded posts each new congregation should have, both ministers and Ministries Development Staff (MDS), which includes youth and community workers, parish assistants and others.

The presbytery also proposes to fund some additional posts itself, including an outreach minister to the under-40s and a chaplain to the arts.

And some local churches already fund extra staff, such as pastoral assistants, of their own and these would be unaffected.

Unpaid ordained local ministers (OLMs) are also not counted in the allocation.

Mission District A (South West)

Colinton – Juniper Green – Slateford Longstone: two ministers.

Holy Trinity – St Nicholas Sighthill: two ministers.

Carrick Knowe – St David’s Broomhouse: one minister and 0.5 MDS.

Barclay Viewforth – Craiglockhart – Polwarth – St Michael’s: two ministers.

Mission District B (Central)

Canongate – High St Giles’: two ministers.

Greyfriars – St Cuthbert’s: one minister.

Broughton St Mary’s – Greenside – St Andrew’s & St George’s West: two ministers.

Craigmillar Park – Mayfield Salisbury – Priestfield: two ministers.

Marchmont St Giles’ – Morningside United – St Catherine’s Argyle: one minister.

Mission District C (North)

Granton – Wardie: one minister.

Leith North – Leith South – Newhaven: two ministers.

Leith St Andrew’s – Pilrig St Paul’s – St Margaret’s: one minister and one MDS.

Inverleith St Serf’s – Stockbridge: one minister.

Mission District D (West)

Corstorphine St Anne’s – Murrayfield: one minister and one MDS.

Gorgie Dalry Stenhouse – Palmerston Place: one minister.

Corstorphine St Ninian’s – St Andrew’s Clermiston: one minister and 0.5 MDS.

Cramond – Drylaw – Old Kirk Muirhouse: one minister, one deacon and one MDS.

Blackhall St Columba’s – Davidson’s Mains – St Stephen’s Comely Bank: two ministers.

Corstorphine Craigsbank – Corstorphine Old: one minister and one pioneer minister in Cammo.

Mission District E (East)

Meadowbank – Portobello & Joppa – Willowbrae: two ministers and one MDS.

Bristo – Duddingston – Richmond Craigmillar – St Martin’s: two ministers and one pioneer minister.

Mission District F (South)

Gracemount – Liberton – Liberton Northfield – Tron Kirk Gilmerton & Moredun: two ministers and one pioneer MDS.

Morningside – Reid Memorial: one minister .

Fairmilehead – Greenbank – John’s Colinton Mains: two ministers.

Mission District G (Border)

Dalmeny – Queensferry: one minister.

Kirkliston – Ratho: one minister.

Balerno – Currie: one minister.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.