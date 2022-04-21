HSBC customers have logged issues trying to access online banking, mobile banking, business banking and more this morning – with the banking app seemingly down.
There is no issue with retail banking customers and the service is in process of being recovered.
Downdetector has logged over 700 reports on an outage this morning.
Issues were also reported with accessing online chat and service access.
Some took to social media to vent their frustration with one user writing: "Haven’t been able to log on this morning."
While another said: "I can't log in to my Business Internet Banking today, 'Something went wrong' it says."
Another added: “Is the business banking down? I need to pay my staff and I can’t get on desktop or mobile banking app, says server unavailable and help isn’t working either?
One wrote: “Is your entire system down? Unable to login or get support online or mobile banking app.”
HSBC said in a statement:: “We are currently seeing some business customers having difficulty logging into their account.
"We are aware of the issue and are urgently working on a fix. We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing.”