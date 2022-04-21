HSBC customers have logged issues trying to access online banking, mobile banking, business banking and more this morning – with the banking app seemingly down.

There is no issue with retail banking customers and the service is in process of being recovered.

Downdetector has logged over 700 reports on an outage this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY APRIL 13 File photo dated 24/01/17 of a customer using a cash machine at a branch of HSBC in Tooting Broadway, London, as people experiencing domestic abuse can now walk into any HSBC branch in the UK to access a safe space and seek support and advice.

Issues were also reported with accessing online chat and service access.

Some took to social media to vent their frustration with one user writing: "Haven’t been able to log on this morning."

While another said: "I can't log in to my Business Internet Banking today, 'Something went wrong' it says."

Another added: “Is the business banking down? I need to pay my staff and I can’t get on desktop or mobile banking app, says server unavailable and help isn’t working either?

One wrote: “Is your entire system down? Unable to login or get support online or mobile banking app.”

HSBC said in a statement:: “We are currently seeing some business customers having difficulty logging into their account.