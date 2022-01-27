Hundreds more workers join company payrolls in East Lothian and Midlothian

File photo. PA

Office for National Statistics data shows an estimated 93,470 people in East Lothian and Midlothian were on company payrolls in December, 779 more than in November. This was up from 89,352 in December 2020 and was above pre-pandemic levels – 91,663 workers were on company payrolls in December 2019.

Separate figures published by the ONS also show there was a fall in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits last month in Midlothian.

Around 1,760 people were on out-of-work benefits as of December 9, down by 1,140 from the month before.