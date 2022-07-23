Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popstar has recently found herself back in the spotlight after her track Running Up That Hill topped the global charts, bringing the song to a whole new generation nearly 40 years after its release.

It seems there has never been a better time for a revival as fans in the Scottish capital are gearing up for a mass, choreographed dance in Holyrood park to recreate Wuthering Heights, another stand-out track the quirky artist is best known for.

Organisers say anyone can sign up to join in and copy the dance and look from the Wuthering Heights music video, which features Bush dancing out in the wild, windy moors in a flowing red dress adorned with flowers.

Get your dance on with hundreds of 'Cathies'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some enthusiasts have been learning the moves for weeks at group rehearsals and videos are shared on the group’s Facebook page for those who want to practise the routine.

Started by a British performance group in Brighton in 2013, the idea sparked a worldwide phenomenon.

On Saturday, July 30 – the singer’s birthday – thousands of ‘Cathies’ will take part in dozens of locations around the world from York to New York City.

Hundreds of fans will recreate the Wuthering Heights music video

One of the Edinburgh organisers Elspeth Spalding said: "It’s no worries if you don’t know the dance, we will learn it on the day. It is an all-ages event and everyone is welcome. It really is the most crazy, joyful fun you can have.

“This year we have chosen to support Maggie’s Edinburgh Centres and Marie Curie. We have had several our ‘Cathies’ affected by cancer and so this year we will be dancing in memory of those we have lost and those who are still here with us.

"All profits from the sale of tickets and our merchandise will be given to Maggie’s.”

One fan who is taking part on the day has already raised more than £800 after setting up a dedicated fundraising page.

Ralph MacGillivray said: "I'm glad to be part of this and doing some fundraising for Macmillan Cancer support. I may be six foot 2’, bearded and in my 60s, but I hope to unleash my inner Kate Bush for a good

cause.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.