Dancers, musicians and entertainers took to the streets to kick off the world famous event.

Princes Street was closed from 12.30 to 4, to allow the performers to march from The Mound to West Princes Street Gardens - where locals enjoyed hours of free entertainment with one of the country’s largest multicultural events with dance, music, fabulous costumes and more.

Over 800 performers took part in the carnival, which is held annually, with performers from more than 13 countries will take part in the event.

Performers parade along Princes Street in Edinburgh in the Edinburgh Festival Carnival. Performers from more than 13 countries, take part in the event. Picture date: Sunday July 17, 2022.

Groups taking part in the event roups including Barefeet Theatre (Zambia), KalentuRa Drums (the Netherlands), Gwanaval (Martinique) Bombrando (Portugal) and Samba Resille (France) as well as a host of Edinburgh groups including Pulse of the Place, Edinburgh Chinese Art & Culture Community and Dance Ihayami.

From 3pm events moved to Princes Street Gardens with more entertainment for revellers from the stage of the Ross Bandstand, opening with Samba Beatz featuring 150 drummers, and closing with one of the UK’s finest reggae artists, Tippa Irie.

Council leader Cammy Day attended the event, and encouraged passer-bys to dance along to the music.

Angus Robertson, who this year launched the event took to social media writing: “Honoured to launch the Edinburgh Festival Carnival at the Ross Band Stand. Big thanks to all @EdFestCarnival performers, organisers and the huge audience."

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival will run until July 24.'

Edinburgh Jazz Festival was set up in 1978 by banjo-player and guitarist, Mike Hart.