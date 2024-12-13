HR and admin officer Elaine Robertson, 70, from The Wisp, explains why she has covered her home in Christmas decorations for 45 years.

I started when I moved here in 1979, beginning with the big tree in the garden, I put some lights around it, and it grew from there. I have just added to it every year really, but I’m pretty full in the garden now. So I just get new decorations and lights when the older ones conk out.

Elaine Robertson covers her home at The Wisp in Christmas decorations every year, and has done so since 1979. | National World

I just love Christmas. My mum and dad loved Christmas and made a big deal about it every year, so I’m just in that way. It’s just such a nice time of the year, when everybody is kinder, and take time for people more I think.

I know it’s a bit of a cliché, as everybody is running around mad, but people are kinder and stop and blether to you more at Christmas. It’s my favourite time of the year, there is a lot of buzz, and people rushing around.

The colourful Christmas spectacle in Elaine Robertson's front garden at The Wisp. | National World

I haven’t got a clue how many decorations I have now all together. There are 12 reindeer, two Santa Clauses, lots of candy canes, Christmas trees and all sorts. They are mostly battery powered so it doesn’t cost a fortune on my electricity bill, but I do go through a lot of batteries.

Elaine said she has no room for any more decorations at her home, where she has been growing her collection since 1979. | National World

I dig out the decorations and lights from my attic every year about mid-November and leave them up until the New Year.

The neighbours love it, and wanted me to put them up earlier during Covid to cheer people up when we were all trapped in our homes. They do seem to love my decorations. I have never had any negative vibes at all.

Elaine said her neighbours love her colourful Christmas decorations outside her home. | National World

People in this estate come out more at Christmas and talk to each other more. And they take time just to see my Christmas lights and decorations. A lot of people ask if they can film them to share with friends and family.

Once I had a refugee family come and stand at the gate for half an hour, just marvelling at them. It brought it home how much we take it for granted, having a peaceful Christmas with lots of decorations and that buzz in the air. It’s great to make other people happy.