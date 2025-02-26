Portobello woman Jane Barrow, 49, who has been living with incurable bowel cancer since Hogmanay 2020, tells her story.

It’s an awful thing to be told you are going to die. But that is the reality I have learned to live with over the past few years. Of course, it’s not just a terrible thing for me. To watch my husband and family come to terms with it has also been dreadful.

It all started on Hogmanay 2020, when I was told that I had seven areas of cancer in my body. The main tumour in my bowel, doctors said, couldn’t be operated on as there was too much of a risk that I would bleed out and die. Radiotherapy also isn’t an option as the mass is too near my major organs.

So the only way to help it is to have chemotherapy to try and shrink the tumour. Shrink it, but never kill it completely. The cancer has gone from the other six areas in my body, so it’s just this one main one that will never fully be gone.

Jane Barrow, 49, from Portobello, who has terminal cancer, pictured dressed up at her 100th cycle of chemo party at hospital. | Submitted

When it gets to a certain point of progress it’s very difficult to get rid of it completely. It works its way around the drugs and keeps going.

It’s an awful reality to be facing, but over time you come to have a grudging, partial acceptance of it. That’s where I am now. Everybody is different. Some people will be affected terribly mentally, but you have to be determined.

Learning how long I have left was a step too far for me though. I don’t know how long I have left and I didn’t ask. I don’t think any date is going to be very accurate and I also think medical science is amazing and has kept me alive and going this far.

I don’t want to live my life with a date burnt into my brain. Life is a hard thing as it is without that hovering over you all the time. But that won’t be the same for everyone - we are all different and we all react to things differently.

Jane has raised nearly £6,000 for three cancer charities and the hospital ward that treats her. | Submitted

Of course, part of me will always wish I’d got checked out earlier, and that’s what I would urge anyone to do if you think something isn’t right. If something feels strange in your body, don’t wait because the longer you wait, the more problems you could have later.

Before finding out I had cancer I had felt really bloated and had discomfort in my abdomen. I was tired all the time, but I just put that down to being a working mum. So I never really thought about it. The thing that really got me to go was that my stools had very different shapes. I think it was because the tumour was blocking my bowel, so only some of it got through.

Those were my symptoms, but other symptoms to watch out for are bleeding, pain and weight loss. I put it off for years and I regret that everyday. I wasn’t to know what was coming but at the same time, if your body is changing, there is usually a reason for that.

Now, my illness and treatment is a part of my everyday reality. Every two weeks, my mum takes me to my chemotherapy sessions and my dad picks me up.

That’s our little routine and it feels normal to us, although there is always a fear that something could come along and put us back to square one. But I try not to think about that too much.

Jane is urging others to get checked out by a doctor if they are not feeling well. | Submitted

My 100th cycle of chemotherapy is coming up and I want to do something positive to mark it. I thought about having a party, but it’s my dad’s and my birthdays quite soon so we’ll be having parties anyway and I wanted to do something different.

I wanted to give back to some of the people who have been so much help to me and who have kept me alive. They include Cancer Research, St Columba’s Hospice Care, Edinburgh Young Carers, and the fantastic staff of Ward 1 at the Western General in Edinburgh. So I set up an online fundraiser to allow me to do just that.

Cancer Research is a charity that is very close to my heart. The more funding they get, the higher the chance of better treatments or even a cure for people like me. My hope is that the treatment buys me more time so that I can get those new drugs or procedures and maybe even survive.

A painting by artist Roni Casey of Jane with a chemo pump attached to her. She said: "We did it to show the basics of cancer and chemo." | Sub

The staff at Ward 1 are superheroes. They’ve been with me through two mental breakdowns, many laughs, and seem quite amused by my clothing choices a lot of the time. They keep smiling and caring whatever is thrown at them. They are absolute legends.

I put £800 as my initial target on the fundraiser, as I knew a few people who would put in a tenner. But I couldn’t believe the response - it’s sitting at £5,580 just now, so that’s a lot of money, it’s amazing.

I’m thinking of taking the online fundraiser down on Saturday, March 1, and then the money will be split four ways. I will go to the charities to hand over the much-needed and deserved money. I’m just so pleased to be able to give this back.