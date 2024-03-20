Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I came to stay in Edinburgh for a few months when I was 25 but I have been here for 47 years now. It's a lovely city, with lovely people. I have a good life here and the quality of life is very good.

I was travelling all over and I was just always very interested in Scotland. I learned a lot about Scotland at school in France, it was seen as a mystical place and I always thought about living here.

The best thing about living in Edinburgh is for me I feel like you are living in Paris, as it's quite a cosmopolitan city. With a real mix of everything, including people from different backgrounds.

Ghislain Aubertel, 71, (pictured in white shirt) co-owner of the New Town wine bar The Green Room, who has lived in Edinburgh for 46 years.

I have been working in Edinburgh for 40 years. I started at the George Hotel where I was head waiter and then I moved onto different things. I also managed a top French restaurant in the city, L'Auberge at St Mary's Street. So I've kept busy in Edinburgh.

I started The Green Room at William Street five years ago at the age of 66 with a few partners, just for us to have somewhere to meet to have a glass of wine. There has been a lot of challenges, with Covid etc, and we like everybody else were struggling, but we are still here.

It's a lovely place, in a lovely street, and there is just a lovely warm feeling in the area. We love it here. I'm currently working on the new wine list for the spring and summer as we are moving from winter wines just now.

We are looking forward to the Green Room turning five on Monday. Hopefully there will be a few people in for some glasses of whatever they want.

I have got a family to provide for and they need some income so I keep on working despite being of retirement age. I will slow down in the next few years though as I will be 72 in May. I'm not complaining of course, but I will do less in the coming years.

Before the Green Room I helped to set-up Diva wine bar, as I was in the wine trade, working as a wine salesman for 10 to 12 years.

I have family still in France, but they come over to see me every year because Edinburgh is my home now. I have got four children here, all grown up now, and two grandchildren. They are all Scottish/French.

I believe in the 'Auld Alliance' between Scotland and France, which is something that comes up in conversation quite often, especially with people my own age. It's still strong, particularly when the French play rugby at Murrayfield.

Rugby isn't my sport, I'm more into football, but I do watch the big rugby games. I actually learned about rugby in Scotland really, it was more about football where I come from in France, Châlons-en-Champagne.

I feel mixed emotions when Scotland play France. I was actually at the recent rugby game between them at Murrayfield, and I felt Scotland should have won. I felt sorry for the Scotland team.